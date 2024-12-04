KUWAIT CITY, Dec 03: Agility, a supply chain services, infrastructure and innovation company, announced that it was recognized by H.E. Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah, Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior, for its dedication to nurturing homegrown cybersecurity talent and developing local capabilities to tackle the critical digital challenges of the future.

The recognition took place at the 2024 Kuwait Hackathon, organized by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and CODED Academy. Agility Vice Chairman Tarek Sultan was honored by His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah during the event.

"At Agility, we are deeply committed to elevating Kuwait's cybersecurity readiness by empowering local talent and fostering the development of homegrown professionals in this critical field," said Tarek Sultan, Vice Chairman of Agility. "Supporting initiatives like the 2024 Kuwait Cybersecurity Hackathon reflects our dedication to building a robust cybersecurity ecosystem and equipping the next generation with the skills needed to safeguard our digital future"

During the 2024 Kuwait Hackathon 1,474 participants were given an opportunity to test and grow their cybersecurity skills, and were promoting cybersecurity as a career and as a cause. The initiative consisted of an intensive three-week training camp with hands-on exercises in vulnerability detection and threat management offered for 56 participants, followed by expert-led workshops attended by 1,205 participants. The project culminated in the hackathon, where 213 participants competed in solving cybersecurity challenges, with awards presented for innovation and performance.

Agility champions digital advancement nationwide. It is committed to nurturing a new generation of digital professionals. In 2024, the company sponsored coding programs for more than 1,300 young men and women through Kuwait Codes 2024 and Academy X, two of Kuwait’s premier platforms for aspiring coders. Alongside their work in Kuwait, the company has a long history in being at forefront implementing tech and innovation programs all over the world. In Egypt Agility and EFE partnered to deliver AI training for 3,500 young people (50% female) from underserved populations to give them a competitive edge in the job market by teaching them to harness tje power of transformative AI technology.

Agility is a leader in digital logistics and clearing. Its subsidiary, Global Clearinghouse Systems (GCS), is leading Kuwait Customs’ modernization efforts with a unified digital customs platform that strengthens border control, boosts revenue, and enhances compliance with international trade agreements. GCS has trained 15,000 Customs personnel on digitization initiatives that resulted in reducing inefficiencies and saving approximately 19 million sheets of paper annually, equivalent to over 2,280 trees.

In Egypt, Agility Economic Zones is connecting SCZONE authorities, Customs officials and regulators with investors, carriers, logistics-services providers, shippers and companies that have manufacturing, assembly and processing operations in the zone.

Agility has a long-standing commitment to youth in Kuwait through educational programs, capacity-building initiatives, and knowledge transfer. Its efforts align with Kuwait’s development national plan, and are designed to equip students and young professionals with crucial skills, preparing them for the job market and enabling them to contribute to Kuwait's growth and development. The company focuses on: (1) enhancing programming and technical skills, (2) promoting financial literacy and entrepreneurship, and (3) providing training in the industrial sector and facility management.

