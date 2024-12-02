KUWAIT-- First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah affirmed Saturday that cybersecurity as a field has become a fundamental pillar for the stability in societies and the protection of data for individuals and institutions.

The remarks came in a speech delivered by Sheikh Fahad during the closing ceremony of the (Kuwait Hackathon 2024) competition organized by the National Cybersecurity Center in cooperation with (CODED) Company and in the presence of Minister of State for Communications Affairs Omar Al-Omar and Acting Head of the National Cybersecurity Center Dima Al-Sumait.

Sheikh Fahad said that the aim of this competition is to enhance the spirit of competition and creativity among our ambitious youth in the field of cybersecurity, which contributes to developing their digital capabilities and enabling them to protect Kuwait cyberspace, stressing that such events are not just competitions, but rather engines for creative thinking and innovation.

The minister expressed great pride in all participants who demonstrated distinctive capabilities and promising potential to build a safe and prosperous digital society. He extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to the sponsors and supporters who contributed to the success of this competition, as they are partners in empowering national competencies. Later, Sheikh Fahad honored the winning teams in the competition.

