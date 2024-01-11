Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah inaugurated on Wednesday a new cybersecurity center as part of national efforts to bolster security against potential cyber threats.

Hailing the new center as a ‘cornerstone’ of information technology infrastructure, a foreign ministry statement described it as part of a national cybersecurity system aiming to deal with internal and external threats. Boosting cybersecurity awareness among foreign ministry personnel is chief among the newly-opened center’s objectives, added the statement.

