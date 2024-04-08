Underscoring its active participation in enhancing financial awareness and inclusion among all segments of society, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) continues to promote the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait, in collaboration with local banks and Kuwait Banking Association (KBA). In this context, NBK intensifies awareness by publishing educational content including video clips and text communications, as well as awareness tips on all its social media platforms and other digital channels, in addition to re-posting of CBK’s related communications. This aims to increase awareness among all segments of society and familiarize them with different fraud schemes and the precautions to steer clear of these threats.

NBK urges customers to be cautious when making donations to any charities online, and to verify the identity of the recipient, to avoid falling victim to fraud, especially with the increasing fraud schemes and scams used by fraudsters to deceive victims. This comes within the bank’s commitment to raise customers’ awareness and keep them updated on the latest fraud trends and how to avoid them. The bank also warned against donating to unfamiliar charities, whether through links or on websites, as fraudsters may use fake websites similar to the websites of well-known charities, or claim affiliation to real charities raising funds for war or disaster-stricken people, then send the links to the victims which transfers them to the fake website page and asks them to make payments.

Furthermore, the bank called customers to beware of e-mails, text messages or phone calls asking for donations for well-known charities, warning them of responding to such fraudulent messages attempting to obtain their banking information in order to steal their money or information. NBK employs its strong customer communication capabilities as well as all its digital channels, which are the most popular among all Kuwaiti banks, to support the Central Bank’s endeavors to protect customers and the national economy.

It is worth mentioning that NBK is a key promoter and participant in all CBK’s campaigns and initiatives to increase financial and banking awareness among different segments of society. As the leading financial institution in Kuwait, the bank frequently organizes various activities to raise awareness on all topics related to the banking sector, as well as many training courses for its employees to enhance their knowledge and expertise in the areas of combating fraud and financial crime. The “Let’s Be Aware” campaign is the largest across the GCC region focusing on raising banking and financial awareness among banks’ customers. The campaign covers a variety of crucial topics including: anti-fraud tips, awareness on high-risk investments, ways to maximize benefit from banking services, promoting savings and investment culture, as well as other related topics.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

