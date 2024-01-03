The Central Agency for Public Tenders has approved the direct contract for the implementation, development and support services at the Government Cybersecurity Operations Center, reports Al-Anba daily. The Central Agency for Information Technology had earlier requested a direct contract with Impulse International Communications Company — the authorized provider of services as per the agreement signed between the Government of Kuwait and Google Cloud valued at $169.34 million for five years.



The decree on establishing the National Center for Cybersecurity stated that it will build, develop and organize an effective cybersecurity system at the national level to protect the State from cyberspace threats and confront them in a way that ensures the sustainability of work, maintains national cybersecurity and protects vital interests in cyberspace, while supervising the building of specialized national capabilities in the field of cybersecurity.

