Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) has floated the tender for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a Sewage Pipeline Network in Al-Madaen scheme in Hail.

“The tender for the EPC contract (Contract No. 2) was floated on 27 July 2023 with the bid submission deadline of 31 August 2023. The EPC contract award is expected by mid of December 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The project’s scope of work involves the implementation of sewage networks with diameters of 200mm to 600 mm with a total length of 63km.

The overall project completion and commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025, a second source told Zawya Projects, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $120 million.

