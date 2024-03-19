Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company has achieved financial close on state-owned National Water Company’s (NWC) 1.62 billion Saudi riyal ($432 million) long-term operations and maintenance (O&M) contracts for sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Manfouha in Riyadh.

The company will design, rehabilitate, test, and commission three STPs: Manfouha North STP, Manfouha East STP, and Manfouha Phase 4 STP totalling 700,000 cubic metres per day of treatment capacity.

The rehabilitation will be completed in two phases over 36 months from the contract date. The O&M phase will extend over 15 years from the contract date in line with the commencement of rehabilitation work.

Alkhorayef Water was awarded long-term O&M contracts for the three STPs in Riyadh in April 2023.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.