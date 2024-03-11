Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) said it has signed agreements with the private sector for the development of Al Haer Independent Sewage Treatment Plant Project located in Riyadh city. Once completed, it will boast a treatment capacity of 200,000 cu m/day.

As a part of SWPC’s objectives to enhance the utilisation of treated sewage effluent (TSE), the project includes TSE re-use system consisting of 32 km of transmission pipeline with a capacity of 400,000 cu m, pumping station as well as TSE reservoir tanks with a capacity of 200,000 cu m, it stated.

This project comes as an extension of the public privatisation partnership (PPPs) deals inked in the environment, water, and agriculture sectors oveer the last few years under the goals of Vision 2030.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture and SWPC Chairman Engineer Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen AlFadley and other officials.

The signing of these agreements helps in implementing the decisions of the Council of Ministers and achieving the goals and plans of the Ministry to showcase water production and wastewater treatment projects in the various regions of the Kingdom in front of investors," stated Al Fadley.

"In addition, it is an extension of the success of previous projects with the participation of the private sector in developing this vital sector and helps boost its contribution to the kingdom’s development. Whereas the allocation of these projects under the Environment, Water, and Agriculture structure accomplishes the goals of the kingdom’s 2030 vision," he added.

Saudi Water Partnership Company CEO Engineer Khalid bin Zuwaid Al Quraishi said the Al Haer project comes as an extension of previous projects that have been completed with the participation of the private sector to treat wastewater under the BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer) model.

The concession of the project will be 25 years, and will help in decreasing operating costs and increasing the percentage of local content in business and human resources, stated Al Quraishi.

The commercial operation of the project is likely to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, he added.

