Saudi’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to award the design and construction contract for its Sewage Treatment Plant, Sewage Networks, and Overflow Lines project in Al-Harida Centre, Rijal Almaa province in Asir region by the third quarter of 2024, according to source.

“The tender for the design and construction contract was floated on 10 March 2024 with bid submission deadline scheduled of 15 April 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by early third quarter 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The project’s scope of work also includes designing the sewage system for the entire geographical area associated with the sewage treatment plant with its full nominal capacity of 6,000 cubic metres per day, sewage networks and pumping stations.

The overall project completion and commissioning scheduled for the second quarter 2026, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $50 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

