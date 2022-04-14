The Ministry of Electricity and Water and Renewable Energy (MEW) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for 400kV Overhead Lines (OHL) Khairan – Wafra - Sulaibiya Z in the second quarter.

“The main contract tender was issued on 13 February 2022 with a bid submission deadline of 22 March 2022. The contract award expected by the end of June 2022,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves installation of 400kV OHL from Al Khairan generating station to Sulaibiya Z in Kuwait.

The project is slated for completion by the first quarter of 2024, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $100 million.

