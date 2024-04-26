Sweden should raise its military spending to around 2.6% of GDP by 2030, a parliamentary committee said in a report on Friday, as the country rebuilds its defence capabilities after joining NATO in March.

Defence spending has roughly doubled since 2020 to around 120 billion crowns ($11 billion) in 2024, when the government says it will meet NATO's target of a military budget equivalent to 2% of gross domestic product. ($1 = 10.8688 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Terje Solsvik)



