Swedish defence equipment maker Saab said on Monday the U.S. Department of Defense has expanded a framework deal for AT4 anti-armour systems and Carl-Gustaf ammunition, and placed a new order worth $104.9 million for delivery from 2024 to 2026.

The extension of the agreement, which was originally signed in 2019, will allow the U.S. to buy Saab's close combat solutions for up to $422 million, including the new order announced on Monday, Saab said.

The latest order will support the U.S. army, U.S. Special Operations Command and the U.S. Marine Corps, Saab said. (Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)



