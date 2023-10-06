Sweden will send Ukraine a new military support package, worth 2.2 billion crowns ($199 million) and consisting mainly of artillery ammunition, Defence Minister Pal Jonson said on Friday.

Jonson told a news conference the government had also formally tasked the armed forces with looking into whether Sweden would be able to send Jas Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine.

He however also reiterated that Sweden would for domestic security reasons need to become member of NATO before it would be able to potentially spare any fighter jets.

The armed forces' analysis is due by Nov. 6, Palson said. Sweden hopes to join the NATO defence alliance during the fall after its accession has been held up by member states Turkey and Hungary.

The new military aid package will be Sweden's 14th to Ukraine since Russia's invasion, taking the total value of the Nordic country's such aid to just over 22 billion crowns.

The Granada gathering gives leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a chance to re-state their commitment to Ukraine after political turbulence in both Europe and the United States have raised questions about continued support.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday warned Russia could attack other countries within five years if Europe were to waver in its support. He also said he remained confident of continued U.S. and European financial aid, however. ($1 = 11.0307 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Louise Breusch Rasmussen in Copenhagen, editing by Essi Lehto and Philippa Fletcher)



