Iraq has signed an electricity interconnection agreement with Saudi Arabia as it is hard-pressed to overcome the power shortage in the country.

“We have determined the paths of the lines and connection points and the first mechanism that will work, which includes 1 gigawatt (GW),” Qatar News Agency reported, citing Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity spokesperson Ahmed Moussa.

In addition, Iraq is negotiating to settle the tariff and establish the Fao line at the Al-Zour station inside Kuwait, he said, emphasising the country needs 35,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity to achieve self-sufficiency.

Moussa revealed that the rise in electricity prices and higher gas demand had hampered the implementation of 300MW interconnectivity with Turkey.

Iraq suffers from a lack of energy supply, especially in the summer, due to high temperatures and insufficient fuel supplied to power stations, the news agency said.



(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

