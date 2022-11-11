AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has launched the Low-Carbon Pathway (LCP) for the power sector in Jordan, prepared in cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to set carbon emissions-related scenarios through 2050.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Thursday noted the importance of the LCP and called for immediate global action to decarbonise the power sector, highlighting that renewable sources could decarbonise 90 per cent of the global energy sector, according to a ministry statement.

Jordan's overall installed renewable energy capacity stood at 2,526 megawatts by the end of July, accounting for 29 per cent of the generated energy since the beginning of the year, compared with 26 per cent in 2021, he said, noting that energy generated from installed renewable energy capacity amounted to some 5.5 terawatt hours by the end of 2021.

He also remarked upon the efforts to improve energy efficiency in various sectors by 9 per cent of average consumption in 2018, as was set in the (2020-2030) Energy Strategy.

Work is underway to make the most of the Kingdom's renewable resources and its strategic location to become a promising centre for green energy and a regional hub for green energy exchange, noting improvements being made to the electricity network's infrastructure to develop regional electrical interconnection projects, he said.

Kharabsheh commended the EBRD's support for Jordan's development efforts, notably related to the energy sector.

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the National Response Plan to Climate Change 2022 - 2050, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Jordan in support of the global effort to enhance climate stability.

