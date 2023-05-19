Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has become the sole district cooling services provider for Dubai International Airport following the acquisition of the rights to operate the Airport’s district cooling systems.

Under the terms of the acquisition deal concluded in fourth quarter of 2022 with Dubai Aviation City Corporation (DACC), the DFM-listed Empower acquired the operating rights for Dubai International Airport’s five district cooling plants with a combined total capacity of 110,000 refrigeration tonnes (RT) and related infrastructure.

The five plants have been valued at 1.1 billion UAE dirhams ($300 million).

Empower will link the airport plants to its operational, production, distribution, and administrative systems.

Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation (DACC) and Dubai South described the deal a leading example of successful partnerships between the public and private sectors, announced by the Dubai government.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower added that as the world's largest district cooling services provider, the company “is honoured to serve the largest airport in the world in terms of the number of passengers.”

