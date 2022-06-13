DEWA’s water reservoir project in Hatta is 36 percent complete

The project is being built at a total cost of $23mln

By Staff Writer

The water reservoir project that Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is building in Hatta is 36 percent complete, the utility said on Monday.

The 30 million imperial gallons capacity project is being built at a cost of about 86 million UAE dirhams ($23 million), DEWA said in a press statement.

Construction of the project, comprising of two reservoirs, started on 7 April 2021 and is expected to be complete by April 2023, the statement noted.

DEWA MD Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer inspected the project in Hatta to review its progress.

“The project is part of DEWA’s efforts to increase the storage capacity of Dubai to 7,212 million gallons by 2025 compared to the current 822 million gallons,” said Al Tayer.

According to the statement, the project achieved a completion rate of 36.259 percent against a target of 32.6 percent. The structural foundation works for the two reservoirs and facilities have been completed, while the above-ground works are 27 percent complete, and nearly 35 percent of the pipes have been laid.

DEWA is also implementing the Hatta hydroelectric power plant, the first of its kind in the Arab Gulf region.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)