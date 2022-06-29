(TAP)- The contracts for the achievement of the 1st phase of the SMART GRID project were signed on Monday in Tunis, in the presence of Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy Neila Nouira Gongi, STEG CEO Hichem Annan and representatives of the French Development Agency (AFD), SIEMENS, E.Fluid and SAGEMCOM ENERGIE & TELECOM companies.

The first phase of this project will be implemented as a model experiment in the region of Sfax before being extended to all of Tunisia.

Smart grids are power networks that use computer technology to adjust the flow of electricity between suppliers and consumers. By collecting information on the state of the network, smart grids contribute to a balance between production, distribution and consumption.

Neila Nouira Gongi pointed out on the occasion, the importance of the project which is expected to develop the services of STEG, considering that this modern technology is likely to upgrade the billing system and ensure the balance between power supply and demand.

"This project, which is part of the energy transition targeted by Tunisia, will also encourage better integration of renewable energy in the power generation system, which will boost the productivity of STEG, and consequently reduce the volume of its debts," she added.

The minister urged that the first phase of this project be the pillar for the development of the energy sector, especially since it will help develop the uses of smart grid, including remote repair of recorded failures and monitoring of customer consumption, as well as monitoring of all overruns that may occur at the level of the power grid.

A financing and guarantee agreement was signed with the AFD worth €120 million (about 400 million dinars) to finance the first phase of the project.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).