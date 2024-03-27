A subsidiary of Electrical Industries Company (EIC) has signed a 125.8 million Saudi riyal ($33.54 million) supply contract with the Saudi arm of India’s engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro.

Saudi Power Transformers Company won a contract to supply transformers for use at Saudi Aramco’s Jafurah unconventional gas project, EIC said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

