A subsidiary of Electrical Industries Company (EIC) has signed a 125.8 million Saudi riyal ($33.54 million) supply contract with the Saudi arm of India’s engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro.
Saudi Power Transformers Company won a contract to supply transformers for use at Saudi Aramco’s Jafurah unconventional gas project, EIC said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.
