Iraq’s central Babylon Governorate has approved over 500 billion Iraqi dinars ($385 million) for electricity and water projects as part of post-war plans to rebuild its infrastructure, a local official was reported on Tuesday as saying.

Some of the projects have been awarded to Iraqi companies while the remaining projects would be awarded in the next weeks, the Governor’s adviser Ali Mureb said.

Mureb, quoted by the official gazette, said the projects cover power sub-stations, water irrigation, and sewage networks.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

