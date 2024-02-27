In a significant move, Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), a pioneer in sustainable water and electricity services, has affirmed its complete readiness to provide water and electricity services to all current and future real estate development projects in Ajman as well as other northern regions being serviced by the company.

The UAE, now, has a strong and advanced infrastructure for water and electricity across all emirates, a testament to the wise vision of the leadership and the outcome of the national strategies implemented, said a top EtihadWE official at the Ajman Real Estate Investment Exhibition held recently.

"This infrastructure is supported by the unwavering backing and prudent directives of the leadership, providing the necessary components for a unified and interconnected national network capable of driving sustainable development across various sectors," remarked its CEO Engineer Yousuf Ahmad Al Ali during a session organised by the Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation.

Addressing the gathering, Al Ali emphasized the pivotal role of EtihadWE in supporting the flourishing real estate sector in the UAE, a key contributor to the nation's economy's sustainability through its central role in attracting investments, generating employment opportunities, and fostering growth in other sectors.

He also highlighted the company's understanding that each real estate project has unique operational and financial circumstances, expressing a willingness to offer diverse facilitation measures, including the possibility of fee instalment plans, to ease developers' financial burdens and support project cash flows.

The session was attended by Omar Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, and Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department and other senior officials.

Al Ali praised the support from strategic partners at all levels, including executive councils and municipalities, reaffirming the company's commitment to opening new dialogue channels with all relevant entities to establish strategic co-operation and strengthen joint work foundations.

"This effort aims to unify systems, overcome challenges, align perspectives, and thus provide faster, more efficient, and reliable services," he stated.

He stressed the importance of flexibility to enhance national joint efforts, meeting public expectations and leadership aspirations for service efficiency, sustainability, and achieving the Zero Bureaucracy Programme targets of the current UAE government's work phase.

This marks a new step towards consolidating the UAE's global leadership in resource management, simplifying people's lives, and fostering an investment-friendly and business growth environment, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

