Russia has awarded graduation certificates to seven 7 Egyptian students who have completed studies in nuclear reactor design and operation.

The seven graduates received their certificates at a ceremony held at Tomsk Polytechnic University in Southwest Russia, where they have studied for nearly five years, Rosatom said in a press statement.

Rosatom is building Egypt’s first nuclear power plant in the northern port of El-Dabaa.

The statement said the students studied nuclear sciences in line with a joint programme between Tomsk Polytechnic University and the Badr City-based Egyptian Russian University (ERU).

During the ceremony, a Rosatom official said that the Company “is giving great attention to training students in partner countries like Egypt to help them develop nuclear programmes.

Vera Upirova, senior manager of the Rosatom project office on education development and international cooperation, said more than 60 Egyptian students had received training and studies at Russian universities which collaborate with Rosatom.

“This year, 7 Egyptian students graduated from Tomsk University…they are the 3rd batch of graduates in the field of operation and design of nuclear reactors,” she said.

The five-and-a-half-year design, operation, and engineering programme, conducted in English, comprises three years of study in Egypt and two years in Russia.

In January 2022, Zawya Projects had reported that Egypt expects to receive permission for the construction of its nuclear power project in the second half of 2022.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022