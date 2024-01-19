The Egyptian Ministry of Public Businesses Sector has probed the possibility of establishing a solar power plant with Norwegian Scatec to save clean energy for the operation of Nagaa Hammadi Aluminum Smelter Solar PV Park, according to a statement.

The plant is set to be established over two phases with a total capacity of 1,000 megawatt-hour (MWh), 500 MWh each.

The project’s first phase could be completed within 18 months as of date of signing, while the second phase could take 24 months.

