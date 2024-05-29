Egypt’s wind farm in the Gulf of Suez, located approximately 20 kilometres off the coast of the Red Sea, was inaugurated. The project is a collaborative effort, with financing from the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the European Union (EU), the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the French Development Agency (AFD). The German Development Bank (KfW) played a key role as the lead financing agency.

Under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, the inauguration took place in the presence of Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker, Ambassador of Germany Frank Hartmann, EU Ambassador Christian Berger, and Ambassador of France Eric Chevallier.

The wind farm can generate up to 262 megawatts of clean energy, supporting Egypt’s efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. It contributes to meeting Egypt’s electricity needs through environmentally friendly and cost-effective energy supplies, serving as a foundation for sustainable economic development and the achievement of Egypt’s ambitious renewable energy goals.

The total project financing amounts to €215m, including €3.1 million allocated for technical assistance. This includes a concessional loan of €59m from the German government through the German Development Bank, along with a grant of €30m from the European Union, €94m from the EIB, and €41m from the AFD.

Equipped with 70 turbines, each with a capacity of 3.6 megawatts, the wind farm is expected to generate approximately 1,200 gigawatt-hours of green electricity. This output can cover the electricity needs of around 400,000 households annually while offsetting over 500,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year. The wind farm represents a cost-effective and environmentally acceptable expansion of renewable energy capacities, contributing to diversifying the energy mix and mitigating carbon dioxide emissions.

Additionally, the wind farm has been designed to protect migratory birds during their migration period through a shutdown-on-demand protocol.

Ambassador Hartmann emphasized the fruitful long-term cooperation between Egypt and Germany in the energy sector. The wind farm in the Gulf of Suez serves as a significant example of tangible steps toward a fair transition to green energy. He highlighted that addressing climate change transcends national borders and brings Egypt closer to its goal of achieving 42% renewable energy by 2030.

Germany’s support extends beyond this wind farm, including previous collaborations on the Zafarana Wind Farm (150 megawatts), the Gabal El Zayt Wind Farm (240 megawatts), the Zafarana Solar Photovoltaic Power Station (50 megawatts), and the rehabilitation and modernization of hydroelectric power stations in Egypt.

These initiatives aim to significantly increase the share of renewable energy sources and ensure reliable grid operation. The total active energy value allocated amounts to nearly €500m, with €258m designated for the energy pillar in the New and Renewable Energy Program (NREP) in Egypt during COP27 in 2022.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

