Egypt said on Saturday it signed an agreement with a consortium of French company EDF Renewables and Egyptian-Emirati firm Zero Waste for a project to produce green hydrogen and its derivatives, as well as green ammonia, in the Red Sea town of Ras Shukair.

The consortium will invest a total of 7 billion euros in the three phases of the project, with 2 billion euros allocated for the first phase to produce 1 million tons of green ammonia annually, the cabinet said.

