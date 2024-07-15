Arab Finance: Infinity Power, a joint venture between Egypt’s Infinity and UAE’s Masdar, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Regional Council for Western Cameroon to develop renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 4 gigawatts (GW) by 2035, as per an emailed press release.

The projects will include solar, wind, hydro, bio-waste power generation, and energy storage batteries.

Infinity Power's renewable energy initiatives in Cameroon are part of its wider efforts to expand its renewable energy footprint across Africa, including projects in Egypt, Senegal, South Africa, Ghana, and Mauritania.

The company has already implemented renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 1.3 GW and aims to reach 10 GW by 2030.

