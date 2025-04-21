DUBAI - Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, has announced the inauguration of Expeditors' new facility at the Logistics District in Dubai South.

The official opening ceremony was attended by Mohsen Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer of the Logistics District, Dubai South; and from Expeditors, Wael Hanna, District Manager, Dubai, K Murali, Senior Vice President, Middle East, Africa and Indian Subcontinent; and Mathew Joseph, Regional Vice President, Middle East and North Africa.

Spanning approximately 23,200 square metres, the facility is designed to provide comprehensive warehousing and fulfilment services, including container freight station operations. Additional offerings include inventory management, kitting, labelling, order management, compliance inspections, return programs, transportation management, pick-and-pack services, and quality control inspections.

In his comments, Mohsen Ahmad said, “We are delighted to inaugurate Expeditors’ new facility, which will deliver innovative logistics solutions to meet the region’s growing demand for advanced supply chain services. At Dubai South, our mandate is to support the government’s vision of positioning Dubai as one of the world’s leading logistics hubs.”

Wael Hanna said, “We first opened in Dubai more than 25 years ago. Today, we are excited to open this new state-of-the-art facility which is emblematic of our unwavering commitment to meeting the growing demands of our customers while enhancing operational efficiency.”