Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Company has become the first Egyptian fertilizer producer to integrate green hydrogen as a partial replacement for natural gas in its operations, as per a disclosure.

The company will utilize 50 tons of green hydrogen daily to increase the output of its Abu Qir Ammonia Plant (1) from 1,100 to 1,200 tons per day.

Additionally, hydrogen will substitute a portion of the natural gas used at the Abu Qir Ammonia Plants (2) and (3).

The project is expected to be completed within 12 months, reflecting the company's commitment to adopting cleaner energy solutions and enhancing production efficiency.

