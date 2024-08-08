Arab Finance: The Egyptian Ministry of Electricity is considering sealing an agreement with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) within the third quarter (Q3) of this year to establish a wind farm, a government official told Asharq Business.

The project is set to be implemented under the build-own-operate (BOO) business model, with total capacity of up to 200 megawatts (MWs).

Under the agreement, Masdar will finance, establish, and own the wind farm, while the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) will procure the full production from the project for its entire lifespan, the official noted.

He added that the value of the investments allocated to the project could reach $180 million, adding that the EETC is currently reviewing the contract’s final terms.

The new wind farm will be connected to the state’s national grid, the official mentioned.

