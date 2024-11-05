Mercantile & Maritime Group, a global provider of energy and logistics, specialising in the physical trading of oil and gas, as well as a proven advisory service provider, has announced the expansion of its fully owned and operated facility, MENA Terminals in Fujairah, to launch a pioneering biofuel processing plant valued at AED2.2 billion ($600 million).

This expansion highlights the group’s commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions and supports the UAE’s goal of leading the way toward a greener future.

The biofuel facility at MENA Terminals will be expanded by over 1 million sq ft and is set for completion by 2026. Once operational, it will produce up to 150 million litres of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) annually, representing nearly 10% of current global SAF production.

This marks a significant milestone for sustainable energy in the Middle East and aligns with the UAE’s goals of reducing carbon emissions and its ambition to become a global hub for low-carbon aviation fuel.

Murtaza Lakhani, CEO of Mercantile & Maritime, said: “This expansion is a significant step forward for Mercantile & Maritime Group and sustainable energy across the UAE. We are deeply grateful to the UAE’s wise leadership and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, for his enduring support and vision, which has been pivotal in making this milestone possible. Fujairah’s strategic location and forward-thinking leadership make it an ideal home for our biofuel facility at MENA Terminals, the largest of its kind in the Middle East, and our investment in this facility reflects our commitment to environmental responsibility. In line with the ‘UAE Net Zero 2050’ initiative, we are proud to contribute to a sustainable future for the UAE, and the wider region.”

“By producing SAF locally, we are reducing the nation’s reliance on imports, thereby lessening carbon emissions and minimizing environmental impact across the entire supply chain, including traditional shipping methods. Alternatively, we will utilise the local rail network to transport SAF across the UAE, with future plans for regional distribution.

“The SAF processing plant will integrate advanced artificial intelligence to optimise refinery operations and maintenance. Additionally, the facility will adhere to global standards set by IATA, CORSIA, and RED III, supporting the highest levels of environmental compliance,” added Lakhani.

