Emirates Water and Electricity Company (Ewec) has announced the launch of clean energy certificates (CECs) for energy generated by the UAE’s utility-scale Wind Programme.

A leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing, supply, and system despatch services of water and electricity across the UAE, Ewec said these wind energy CECs will be available for purchase for the first time in the emirates to the UAE entities.

The introduction of wind CECs follows the launch of the UAE’s first utility-scale Wind Programme, under which Ewec signed a power purchase agreement in Q4 2023 with Masdar, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, for power generated from wind farms.

These CECs will further enable these entities to achieve their sustainability goals by certifying their clean energy consumption and reducing the carbon emissions of their operations.

Ewec said it procures the electricity generated from the wind farms located at Al Sila, Sir Bani Yas Island and Delma Island.

The wind farms have a total combined capacity of 99 megawatts of renewable energy, enough to power approximately 22,000 homes and displace 115,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

CEO Othman Al Ali said: "We are pleased to announce the inclusion of wind energy for the first time as part of the innovative Clean Energy Certificates scheme. This new offering further enables organisations to verify their renewable and clean energy consumption and make tangible progress towards achieving their sustainability and decarbonisation goals."

"The UAE Wind Programme was a pioneering step in diversifying the country's energy mix, and we are proud to now be able to offer wind energy CECs to businesses and organisations across Abu Dhabi. We invite all interested parties to register and participate in EWEC’s upcoming CECs auctions to foster positive change for our planet," stated Ali.

Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said: "Our collaboration with Ewec strengthens our goal of delivering bold, ambitious action in the battle against climate change and supporting the UAE’s net-zero vision."

"Adding energy generated from the UAE’s first utility-scale Wind Programme to Ewec’s Clean Energy Certificates auction will enhance the importance of the CECs scheme by enabling the diversification of the country’s energy mix, paving the way to ensuring a just, equitable and sustainable future for all," he added.

CEC auctions are open to all businesses and organisations interested in decarbonising their energy consumption and lowering their Scope 2 emissions.

The innovative scheme offers entities a competitive edge by holding internationally recognised certificates proving their contribution to the preservation of the environment and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).