Saudi-based Acwa Power, a leading global utility project developer, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan for Aral 5GW Wind Independent Power Producer (IPP) project in the Karakalpakstan region. Once completed, it will be the largest wind farm in Central Asia.

As Acwa Power’s 15th project in Uzbekistan, Aral Wind IPP solidifies the company’s strong commitment to providing the renewable energy needed to meet the Central Asian country’s ambitious aims to have 40% of its energy mix provided by renewables by 2030.

Uzbekistan is Acwa Power’s largest market after its home country of Saudi Arabia, and this latest project brings its total investment in the country to $13.9 billion.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Tashkent International Investment Forum held under the patronage of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The signing ceremony was attended by Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov and Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to Acwa Power, the Aral Wind IPP will be deployed in five phases. This flagship initiative will generate approximately 18,500 GWh of clean electricity annually, displacing 247 billion tonnes of CO2 over its lifetime and providing power to around four million homes, thus marking a pivotal step in Uzbekistan's green energy transition.

It is also projected to create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs and stimulate local industry by localising services and supplies.

Also at the event, Acwa Power inaugurated two of its ongoing projects in the country - the 1.5GW Sirdarya CCGT plant and the first 100MW phase of the Riverside solar plant in the Tashkent region.

Mohammad Abunayyan, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Acwa Power, said: "This historic project will provide clean power to approximately 4.5 million houses in Uzbekistan, a country which is propelling its energy transition thanks to its ambitious and decisive leadership."

"We are proud to collaborate with Uzbekistan’s government to export our low-carbon expertise beyond the borders of Saudi Arabia, improving the lives of millions in a country with whom we are honoured to share close ties," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

