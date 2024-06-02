The Egyptian government has allocated around 41,700 square kilometers (km2) for the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) to expand renewable energy projects for green hydrogen production, NREA’s Chairman Mohamed El-Khayat stated during a cabinet meeting.

El-Khayat highlighted that additional 900 square kilometers are still to be allocated.

Moreover, he announced the allocation of green hydrogen production project sites for 27 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) sealed with several investors, with total capacity of roughly 115 gigawatts (GWs), including 52 GWs of solar energy and 63 GWs of wind energy.

Furthermore, the government has approved the allocation of land plots in the Red Sea and Suez governorates to establish renewable energy plants with an estimated capacity of 4.4 GWs of wind energy and 11 GWs of solar energy, El-Khayat said.

