Muscat: A group of leading international companies, including OQ Alternative Energy, one of the OQ Group companies, and Dutco, Sumitomo Middle East, Automobili Lamborghini, and Airbus, signed a memorandum to conduct a joint study of a project to supply sustainable automobile and aircraft fuels in Oman.

This alliance represents an important step as it will provide valuable insights into the implementation and operation of green hydrogen projects, and will help establish the green energy industry in the Sultanate of Oman and the region.

This step comes within the framework of OQ’s efforts to enhance the energy transformation in the Sultanate of Oman through innovative solutions, sustainable practices, and the development of experiments to prove the concept of sustainable fuel production in the Sultanate of Oman.

The concept study will explore the production of e-fuels (e-SAF and e-gasoline) in Oman on a pilot scale with the possibility to scale it up to a commercial size project at a later stage by identifying the most appropriate pathway for production from qualifying hydrogen and CO2 sources.

OQ Alternative Energy and TriEnergy Solutions (TES) also signed a joint study agreement to evaluate the feasibility of establishing a sustainable natural gas production unit in the Sultanate of Oman. The Sultanate of Oman is one of the leading countries in developing a green hydrogen economy, as it aims to produce more than one million tonnes annually by 2030.

The joint study agreement was signed, in the presence of Eng. Salim Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, Said bin Hamoud Al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, Eng Naif Ali Al Abri, Chairman of Oman’s Civil Aviation, and Ashraf bin Hamed Al Mamari, Acting Group CEO of OQ, by Najla Al Jamali, Chief Executive of OQ Alternative Energy; Ahmad Sharaf, CEO of Dutco’s Energy Division and attended by Sami Kamel, CEO of Dutco’s Cleantech Division; Rutigliano Stefano, Strategy Director at Automobili Lamborghini; Hideki Suruga Deputy CEO and CFO of Sumitomo Corporation Middle East; and Mikail Houari, President Airbus Africa and Middle East.

Additionally, OQ Alternative Energy and Tree Energy Solutions (TES) have entered into a joint study agreement to assess the development of an electric natural gas (e-NG) facility in Oman. The agreement was signed by Najla Al Jamali, Chief Executive of OQ Alternative Energy, and Marco Alverà, CEO and Co-Founder of TES.

The country's abundant renewable resources, represented by wind and solar energy, along with the unified implementation framework led by Hydrom, contribute to strengthening the Sultanate of Oman's position as one of the most important and promising green hydrogen production centres in the region. Sustainable natural gas is one of the molecules based on green hydrogen. It is chemically identical to fossil natural gas extracted from the ground, and is produced by combining green hydrogen with carbon dioxide in a reaction process known as the “Sabatier” reaction.

This process is characterised by the possibility of exploiting the existing infrastructure for liquefaction operations, reconverting liquid into gas, transportation, and storage, which means the possibility of smooth transition to industrial use, and gradually replacing traditional natural gas.

Najla Al-Jamali, CEO of OQ Alternative Energy, said that the company is moving forward with the transformation in the field of energy, by establishing partnerships, innovating solutions, and adopting sustainable practices, as this cooperation demonstrates the company’s keenness on innovation, sustainability, and leadership in shaping the future of energy, and creating more opportunities in the green hydrogen sector and its derivatives and the possibility of localising it in the Sultanate of Oman.

Marco Alvera, CEO and co-founder of Tri Energy Solutions (TES), stressed the importance of the cooperation agreement with OQ Alternative Energy, as this agreement will strengthen the company’s commitment to advancing the global transformation in the energy sector, and consolidate its leadership presence in the Middle East and will benefit from the expertise of OQ Alternative Energy, which is a global leader in the field of energy.

