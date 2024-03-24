The European Investment Bank (EIB) has initiated the due diligence process for a green hydrogen project in Egypt, as confirmed by EIB’s regional head Guido Clary in an interview with Asharq Business.

Clary emphasized that green hydrogen will be a primary focus area for the bank in the upcoming year, particularly within the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone).

However, specific details regarding whether the EIB will allocate funds for existing projects in the pipeline or embark on a new initiative remain undisclosed.

