The European Commission has approved an Italian state aid scheme for nearly 4.6 gigawatt (GW) of new capacity for electricity from renewable energy sources, including offshore wind power projects, Brussels said on Tuesday.

The scheme, which will run until end 2028, will support the construction of new plants running on innovative technologies, including geothermal energy, floating solar, tidal, wave and other marine energy as well as on biogas and biomass, the European Commission said.

The aid will be financed through a levy which will be included in electricity bills and paid by consumers.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)



