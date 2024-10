Sentiment among British manufacturing companies fell at the fastest pace in two years ahead of finance minister Rachel Reeves' first budget next week, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Confederation of British Industry's measure of business sentiment dropped in the three months to October to -24% from -9% in the three months July.

Factories also reported easing cost pressures which rose at their slowest pace in four years.

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla Editing by William Schomberg)