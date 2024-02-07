Emirates NBD-Egypt provides clients with a personal loan to finance the purchase of solar panels, as per an emailed press release.

The loan offers clients financial coverage of up to 100% of the solar panels’ total cost starting from EGP 100,000 to a maximum of EGP 1 million and a payment period of up to seven years with competitive interest rates

The move aims to encourage individuals to use clean energy solutions.

“The Solar Panel Loan is a key driver in achieving Emirates NBD – Egypt’s sustainability goals, which closely aligns with the state’s agenda and global development objectives,” the bank’s Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer Amgad Doma commented.

