GENEVA: A new report from the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Heat at work: Implications for safety and health, warned that more workers are being exposed to heat stress worldwide.

The report estimated that 4,200 workers globally lost their lives to heatwaves in 2020. In total, 231 million workers were exposed to heatwaves in 2020, marking a 66 per increase from 2000. Nonetheless, the report stressed that nine out of ten workers globally were exposed to excessive heat outside of a heatwave and eight in ten occupational injuries from extreme heat happened outside of heatwaves.

The new data revealed that regions previously unaccustomed to extreme heat will face increased risks, while workers in already hot climates will confront ever more dangerous conditions.

Heat stress is an invisible and silent killer that can quickly cause illness, heatstroke or even death. Over time, it can also lead to serious heart, lung and kidney problems for workers, the study underlined.

Overall, the report indicates that workers in Africa, the Arab region, Asia and the Pacific are most often exposed to excessive heat. In these regions, 92.9 percent, 83.6 percent and 74.7 percent of the workforce are affected, respectively. The figures are above the global average of 71 percent, according to the most recent figures available (2020).

The fastest-changing working conditions are seen in Europe and Central Asia, the report said. From 2000 to 2020 the region recorded the largest increase in excessive heat exposure, with the proportion of workers affected rising by 17.3 percent, almost double the global average increase.

Meanwhile, the Americas, Europe and Central Asia are witnessing the largest rise in workplace injuries from heat stress since the year 2000, with increases of 33.3 percent and 16.4 percent respectively. This is possibly due to hotter temperatures in regions where workers are unaccustomed to heat, according to the report.

"As the world continues to grapple with rising temperatures, we must protect workers from heat stress year-round. Excessive heat is creating unprecedented challenges for workers worldwide year-round, and not only during periods of intense heatwaves, said ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo.

Improved safety and health measures to prevent injuries from excessive heat in the workplace could save up to US$361 billion globally – in lost income and medical treatment expenses – as the heat stress crisis accelerates, affecting global regions differently, the study emphasised.

The ILO estimates show that low- and middle-income economies, in particular, are the most affected, as the costs of injuries from excessive heat in the workplace can reach around 1.5 percent of national GDP.

“This is a human rights issues, a workers’ rights issue, and an economic issue, and middle-income economies are bearing the biggest brunt. We need year-round heat action plans and legislation to protect workers, and stronger global collaboration among experts to harmonise heat stress assessments and interventions at work,” Houngbo added.

The impact of heat on workers worldwide is fast becoming a global issue and one that requires action.

“If there is one thing that unites our divided world, it’s that we’re all increasingly feeling the heat. Earth is becoming hotter and more dangerous for everyone, everywhere. We must rise to the challenge of rising temperatures – and step up protections for workers, grounded in human rights,” explained the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.



