India-based Rana Group aims to carry out a green hydrogen production project in Egypt, with an expected investment of $12 billion, according to a statement.

On March 18th, Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS) Yahia El-Watheq Bellah met with a delegation from the Indian engineering and contracting firm to explore investment opportunities in Egypt.

During the meeting, the delegation expressed Rana Group’s interest in cooperating with Egyptian companies in several fields, including electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and providing satellite services to the agricultural, mining, petroleum, and natural gas sectors.

They also tackled collaboration opportunities in various fields, confirming willingness to seal strategic partnership agreements to foster economic and technological development in Egypt and India.

The meeting came within Rana Group’s plan to expand outside India, especially in Africa.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).