The pandemic has redefined challenges and opportunities for businesses, across industry verticals, according to Abhay Pandey, founder of the MAST Consulting Group, and CEO of MAS Tech Consulting.

The UAE-headquartered technology consulting and advisory company offers enterprise solutions that help businesses with digital transformation, risk management, customer experience management, supply chain management, cloud implementation, data centre infrastructure and sustainability governance for clients in automotive, healthcare and construction, FMCG and hospitality industries.

Pandey told Zawya Projects that global disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic underscored the supply chain risks and dependencies that businesses are dealing with.

Abhay Pandey, founder of the MAST Consulting Group, and CEO of MAS Tech Consulting.

“This is why, now that the economy has reopened, enterprises are focusing on being more resilient and agile. But this cannot be limited to creating and managing supply-chain redundancies alone. It also extends to improving data security, sustainability, workflow automation, AI adoption, risk management, as well as ensuring that IT resources are scalable and easily re-assignable, as needs change.”

Pandey emphasised that well-designed ICT resources have proved to be a critical component in ensuring that supply chains are resilient – with the associated business processes being heavily dependent on the development and deployment of effective tech-enabled solutions.

“Our cross-speciality capabilities, which reconcile an understanding of both technology and business ecosystems, put us in the rare position to drive end-to-end solutions for enterprises – from concept to realisation – across industry verticals and functions,” he said.

With the ongoing pandemic raising the risk quotient for companies in their operations, Mas Tech Consulting is offering Enterprise Risk Advisory and Management (ERAM) solution, which Pandey explained, rests on a comprehensive assessment of risks across ‘People, Process and Technology’, and implementing the right governance frameworks to ensure that they are continuously monitored and mitigated.

“Our services cover the entire spectrum of the risk associated with critical enterprise infrastructure; from IT networks to data centres, business applications and securing computing environments. Our data centre solutions offer effective and business risk aligned cyber security strategies, which are the outcome of comprehensive Business Risk, Accredited Process and People (BAP) studies. We help our customers achieve centralised monitoring and management of security events; based on effective SOC policies, SOPs, and incident management strategies, without effecting confidentiality, integrity and availability.”

Pandey said the company is now looking to integrate AI-led insights and automation into their solutions, along with launching tech-led convenience services in the B2C and B2B spaces.

“Having expanded our client portfolio to include some of the biggest international and regional brands – including Panasonic, Hitachi, DIFC, Al Futtaim, Dubai Holding, Danube, Dubai International Finance Centre, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, and many more, we are now looking at further expansion, using both the funds we have accrued, as well as external funding,” he said.

