SolarWinds, a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, expects to continue its growth in the Middle East region, an official said.

The company is showcasing enhancements to its Hybrid Cloud Observability, a comprehensive, integrated, full-stack observability solution built to integrate data from across the IT ecosystem, including networks, servers, applications, databases, and more.

Hybrid Cloud Observability includes integrations with SolarWinds Security Event Manager (SEM) and SolarWinds Access Rights Manager (ARM), enabling organizations to better understand complexities in their environments while providing real-time visibility to help detect and remediate security issues. This integration combines security-related events, metrics, and activities with the other data in Hybrid Cloud Observability and allows the customer to monitor their security and compliance status on a dedicated security dashboard.

“We help customers to drive meaningful digital transformations within today’s hybrid and multi-cloud environments to achieve their overall business goals,” said Abdul Rehman Tariq, regional sales director for the Middle East at SolarWinds. “At GISEC 2024, we’ll present alongside our key partners, CyberKnight and Spire Solutions, on how SolarWinds Hybrid Cloud Observability can reduce IT complexity and provide the single-pane-of-glass visibility organizations of all sizes and industries need to build a cyber resilience strategy.”

We’re one of the leaders in infrastructure monitoring cloud hybrid cloud observability, application monitoring, database monitoring, IT Service Management just to name a few solutions. So I Jai sick were with two of our partners and we are showcasing hybrid cloud observability and ITSM amongst other platforms that we have

The Middle East has been a growing market for SolarWinds over the last 10 odd years. “We don’t see this slowing down anytime soon. There are a lot of customers who have got multiple technologies that they’re not using to their full potential, and they are reaching out to us as well. A lot of the customers using competitive products are reaching out to us as well. So for us, Middle East is a growing market. And that’s why we’re investing in the region,” Tariq said.

A lot of UAE government enitites are SolarWinds customers. “We have a lot of managed service providers that cater to government and customers that are actually proposing solar winds as part of the solution. So definitely moving towards that digital environment is key. SolarWinds is definitely involved with government entities, and how to digitalize how to bring in AI how to bring in machine learning how to bring in all these cool things into the observability platform,” he added.

