Bahrain - The Tender Board opened two government tenders yesterday, including one for well production testing services issued by Bapco Exploration and Production.

The tender attracted nine companies competing for the project, with the highest bid reaching BD 74.8 million.

Halliburton Worldwide LTD submitted the lowest bid at BD 13.3m, while Weatherford Drilling International Bahrain submitted the highest bid.

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