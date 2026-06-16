Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter Brent crude oil price forecast to $80 from $90 and cut its 2027 average estimate to $75 from $80, after the U.S. and Iran signed a preliminary agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The revision is the bank's second cut in a week after it lowered its oil price forecast for 2027 on Friday.

Analysts said in a note released late on Monday that they now expect Gulf exports to normalise to pre-war levels by the end of July, earlier than their previous forecast of end-August.

Oil prices eased on Tuesday, having slipped nearly 5% to their lowest since March 10 after U.S. President Donald Trump said a memorandum of understanding was signed to end the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, which had closed the Strait of Hormuz. 

Brokerage/Agency

Brent

WTI

Forecasts as of

Price Targets

 

2026

2027

2026

2027

  

Goldman Sachs

$85 ($90 previously)

$75 ($80 previously)

$80 ($85 previously)

$70 ($75 previously)

June 16, 2026

Lowers Q4 2026, average 2027 price forecasts

Citi

$91

$75

$83

$70

April 26, 2026

Raises Brent price forecast to $110/bbl in Q2'26, $95/bbl in Q3'26 and $80/bbl in Q4'26

ANZ

$92

$76

$88

$76

April 9, 2026

 

UBS

-

-

-

-

April 13, 2026

Expects prices

to trade >$150/bbl if flows through Hormuz remain disrupted.

Sees Brent at $100/bbl by end-June 2026, $95 by end-Sept, $90 by end-Dec

Macquarie

$89.28

$74.50

$82.93

$70.50

March 27

If the war continues until end of June, oil prices may rise to $200

Morgan Stanley

-

$80 ($70 previously)

-

-

March 24, 2026

Expects Brent prices to remain above $80/bbl for the rest of 2026

J.P Morgan

-

$72

-

-

March 20, 2026

Expects Brent prices averaging $100/bbl

in Q2'26, $90/bbl in Q3'26 and $80/bbl in Q4'26

Standard Chartered

$85.50 ($70 previously)

    

Expects Brent to average $78/bbl in Q1'26, and $98/bbl in Q2'26

BofA

$77.50 ($61 previously)

$66 ($62 previously)

-

$61 ($59 previously)

March 16, 2026

Expects Brent to average $80/bbl in Q2'26, but average $76/bbl in Q3'26

Barclays

$85 (from $65 previously)

The forecast assumes the Strait of Hormuz normalises in 2-3 weeks

-

-

-

March 13, 2026

But if the Strait of Hormuz takes 4-6 weeks to normalise, says Brent could climb to $100/bbl

BMI

$70 ($67 previously)

$70

$68

$68

March 12, 2026

Expects Brent to average $67/bbl and $69/bbl in Q3’26 and Q4'26, respectively.

HSBC

$80 ($65 previously)

$70($66 previously)

$76($61 previously)

$67($63 previously)

March 10, 2026

 

(Reporting by Noel John in Bengaluru)