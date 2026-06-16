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Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter Brent crude oil price forecast to $80 from $90 and cut its 2027 average estimate to $75 from $80, after the U.S. and Iran signed a preliminary agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
The revision is the bank's second cut in a week after it lowered its oil price forecast for 2027 on Friday.
Analysts said in a note released late on Monday that they now expect Gulf exports to normalise to pre-war levels by the end of July, earlier than their previous forecast of end-August.
Oil prices eased on Tuesday, having slipped nearly 5% to their lowest since March 10 after U.S. President Donald Trump said a memorandum of understanding was signed to end the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, which had closed the Strait of Hormuz.
|
Brokerage/Agency
|
Brent
|
WTI
|
Forecasts as of
|
Price Targets
|
2026
|
2027
|
2026
|
2027
|
Goldman Sachs
|
$85 ($90 previously)
|
$75 ($80 previously)
|
$80 ($85 previously)
|
$70 ($75 previously)
|
June 16, 2026
|
Lowers Q4 2026, average 2027 price forecasts
|
Citi
|
$91
|
$75
|
$83
|
$70
|
April 26, 2026
|
Raises Brent price forecast to $110/bbl in Q2'26, $95/bbl in Q3'26 and $80/bbl in Q4'26
|
ANZ
|
$92
|
$76
|
$88
|
$76
|
April 9, 2026
|
UBS
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
April 13, 2026
|
Expects prices
to trade >$150/bbl if flows through Hormuz remain disrupted.
Sees Brent at $100/bbl by end-June 2026, $95 by end-Sept, $90 by end-Dec
|
Macquarie
|
$89.28
|
$74.50
|
$82.93
|
$70.50
|
March 27
|
If the war continues until end of June, oil prices may rise to $200
|
Morgan Stanley
|
-
|
$80 ($70 previously)
|
-
|
-
|
March 24, 2026
|
Expects Brent prices to remain above $80/bbl for the rest of 2026
|
J.P Morgan
|
-
|
$72
|
-
|
-
|
March 20, 2026
|
Expects Brent prices averaging $100/bbl
in Q2'26, $90/bbl in Q3'26 and $80/bbl in Q4'26
|
Standard Chartered
|
$85.50 ($70 previously)
|
Expects Brent to average $78/bbl in Q1'26, and $98/bbl in Q2'26
|
BofA
|
$77.50 ($61 previously)
|
$66 ($62 previously)
|
-
|
$61 ($59 previously)
|
March 16, 2026
|
Expects Brent to average $80/bbl in Q2'26, but average $76/bbl in Q3'26
|
Barclays
|
$85 (from $65 previously)
The forecast assumes the Strait of Hormuz normalises in 2-3 weeks
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
March 13, 2026
|
But if the Strait of Hormuz takes 4-6 weeks to normalise, says Brent could climb to $100/bbl
|
BMI
|
$70 ($67 previously)
|
$70
|
$68
|
$68
|
March 12, 2026
|
Expects Brent to average $67/bbl and $69/bbl in Q3’26 and Q4'26, respectively.
|
HSBC
|
$80 ($65 previously)
|
$70($66 previously)
|
$76($61 previously)
|
$67($63 previously)
|
March 10, 2026
(Reporting by Noel John in Bengaluru)