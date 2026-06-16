Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter Brent crude oil price forecast to $80 from $90 and cut its 2027 average estimate to $75 from $80, after the U.S. and Iran signed a preliminary agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The revision is the bank's second cut in a week after it lowered its oil price forecast for 2027 on Friday.

Analysts said in a note released late on Monday that they now expect Gulf exports to normalise to pre-war levels by the end of July, earlier than their previous forecast of end-August.

Oil prices eased on Tuesday, having slipped nearly 5% to their lowest since March 10 after U.S. President Donald Trump said a memorandum of understanding was signed to end the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, which had closed the Strait of Hormuz.

Brokerage/Agency Brent WTI Forecasts as of Price Targets 2026 2027 2026 2027 Goldman Sachs $85 ($90 previously) $75 ($80 previously) $80 ($85 previously) $70 ($75 previously) June 16, 2026 Lowers Q4 2026, average 2027 price forecasts Citi $91 $75 $83 $70 April 26, 2026 Raises Brent price forecast to $110/bbl in Q2'26, $95/bbl in Q3'26 and $80/bbl in Q4'26 ANZ $92 $76 $88 $76 April 9, 2026 UBS - - - - April 13, 2026 Expects prices to trade >$150/bbl if flows through Hormuz remain disrupted. Sees Brent at $100/bbl by end-June 2026, $95 by end-Sept, $90 by end-Dec Macquarie $89.28 $74.50 $82.93 $70.50 March 27 If the war continues until end of June, oil prices may rise to $200 Morgan Stanley - $80 ($70 previously) - - March 24, 2026 Expects Brent prices to remain above $80/bbl for the rest of 2026 J.P Morgan - $72 - - March 20, 2026 Expects Brent prices averaging $100/bbl in Q2'26, $90/bbl in Q3'26 and $80/bbl in Q4'26 Standard Chartered $85.50 ($70 previously) Expects Brent to average $78/bbl in Q1'26, and $98/bbl in Q2'26 BofA $77.50 ($61 previously) $66 ($62 previously) - $61 ($59 previously) March 16, 2026 Expects Brent to average $80/bbl in Q2'26, but average $76/bbl in Q3'26 Barclays $85 (from $65 previously) The forecast assumes the Strait of Hormuz normalises in 2-3 weeks - - - March 13, 2026 But if the Strait of Hormuz takes 4-6 weeks to normalise, says Brent could climb to $100/bbl BMI $70 ($67 previously) $70 $68 $68 March 12, 2026 Expects Brent to average $67/bbl and $69/bbl in Q3’26 and Q4'26, respectively. HSBC $80 ($65 previously) $70($66 previously) $76($61 previously) $67($63 previously) March 10, 2026

(Reporting by Noel John in Bengaluru)