Jakarta: The State of Qatar and the Republic of Indonesia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish political consultations between the two countries' foreign ministries.

The first round of political consultation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Indonesia was held Monday in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi led Qatar's side, while Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Muhammad Anis Matta led Indonesia's side.

The first round of political consultation discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries, along with ways to support and strengthen them. It also discussed regional and international developments, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

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