US-based water solutions supplier Xylem is planning to establish a manufacturing plant in Egypt to cater to the African market.

Mohamed Shetta, Xylem's Country Manager for Egypt, told Zawya Projects that a feasibility study is underway to assess the cost and location of the proposed plant.

"We are also studying the products that would be manufactured at the new plant from Xylem's portfolio of more than 150 products as these would be exported to countries in North and East Africa," he said, adding that the feasibility study would be completed by end-2022."

Xylem has manufacturing sites in Italy, America, China, Poland, Dubai, India, and Sweden.

Shetta said the company introduced new technologies and solutions in Egypt's water market, especially for wastewater and irrigation water treatment and the utility market, and national megaprojects.

"For over 50 years, our brands have served numerous sectors, such as Flygt in wastewater, B&G for the HVAC market, and Lowara for booster applications. We registered sales of about $20 million during the past year," he said.

The megaprojects where the company's products were used include Abu Rawash treatment plant; Gerza irrigation treatment project; Alexandria wastewater pumping station upgrade; HVAC and plumbing for the New Administrative Capital's ministerial district; New Alamein City Downtown and Towers water systems, and South Valley (Toushka) irrigation project.

Regional office

Egypt will also host the regional office for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Shetta said:"Our New Cairo offices will provide enhanced levels of service, innovation, and support for current and future customers across the MENA. It will host sales, aftersales, orders, logistics, engineering, and technical support functions."

He pointed out that Africa has become an important market for Xylem over the past two years, with revenues touching $95 million in 2021. The company currently has six offices in the continent, and two new offices are being opened in Morocco and Kenya, respectively, to expand and deepen its presence across Africa.

Chetan Mistry, Xylem Africa's Strategy and Marketing Manager, said the launch of the Egypt office is a milestone for the long-running relationship between Xylem, Egypt, and the surrounding countries.

"We constantly aspire to help people realise the value of water. In North Africa and the Middle East, that is not a challenge. Governments, businesses, and private citizens know that water is a scarce resource, and they invest to ensure they secure their supplies and put those to the best use with the latest in technology and expertise."

Xylem, which operates in over 150 countries, delivered revenues of $5.2 billion in 2021.

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)