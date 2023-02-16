Al Tariq, a UAE-based manufacturer of precision-guided systems for conventional aerial munitions, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a designer, developer and manufacturer of India-made missiles and underwater weapons.

The two companies will jointly produce the AL TARIQ line of all-weather, day and night long-range precision-guided munitions (LR-PGMs) in India, EDGE Group said in a statement on Thursday.

AL TARIQ is part of the missiles and weapons cluster of EDGE Group, which ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

The MoU was signed during Aero India 2023, Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition.

Theunis Botha, CEO of AL TARIQ, said that the MoU will enable the company to meet the Indian Air Force’s requirements while fulfilling the government of India’s ‘Make in India’ mandate’.

Commodore A Madhavarao (retired), Director (Technical) of BDL, said that the Indian variants of AL TARIQ’s LR-PGMs will be developed and produced at its facilities, adding a modular, advanced long-range capability to its precision-guided munition offerings.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

