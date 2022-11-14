Global food processing and packaging solutions company Tetra Pak has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dubai-based Union Paper Industries (UPM) to establish a commercially viable collection and recycling value chain for used beverage cartons (UBC) in the UAE

The MoU seeks to increase the total collection volume and recycling of used beverage cartons in the UAE, the companies said in a joint statement issued at the Gulfood Manufacturing 2022.

Under the terms of the MoU, Tetra Pak will supply the necessary technology to adapt a pulping line that will be installed and operated at UPM’s Dubai premises.

UPM will procure and process UBC to extract and recycle fibres, which will then be utilized to produce recycled paperboard for packaging applications.

Tetra Pak will also lend its support on the technical know-how for the recycling line as well as facilitate engagements between waste management companies and UPM.

Last week, Zawya Projects had reported that Tetra Pak is setting up a joint venture with Egyptian paper board manufacturer Uniboard to recycle UBCs in Egypt at a total investment of €2.5 million.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)