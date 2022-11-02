Global food processing and packaging solutions company Tetra Pak announced on Wednesday that it will set up a joint venture with Egyptian paper board manufacturer Uniboard to recycle Used Beverage Cartons (UBC) in Egypt at a total investment of €2.5 million.

Wael Khoury, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Egypt Area said the plant, which will start initial operations next year, will ultimately recycle 8,000 tonnes of UBC annually when it achieves full capacity in five years.

“While we do not typically own or operate collection infrastructure or recycling plants, we make specific investments and contributions, provide technical expertise and share the experience gained globally with recycling partners around the world,” said Khoury.

“Uniboard transforms recycled wastepaper into paperboard, and we are happy to partner with Tetra Pak to add recycling of used beverage cartons to our portfolio,” added Uniboard’s CEO Sherif El Moallem.

Uniboard is the largest paper board manufacturer in North Africa with an annual production of over 150,000 tonnes.

