Sharjah-based Magnum Technology Centre (MTC) has opened its second production facility in the Hamriyah Free Zone (HFZA), which will boost its current 1,000 metric tonnes per year capacity by 10 percent, the company said in a press statement.

MTC designs and manufactures entire equipment packages for well testing and production, managed pressure drilling and under balanced drilling services.

The new facility, which covers an area of 345,000 square feet, will help the company expand its business specialties in other sectors, such as renewables, modular buildings, and target mew markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, the statement said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lsseg.com)